Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco Could Get One More Shot At Glory

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hosting former Ravens QB and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco for a workout.

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson's injury, adding a practice squad player is likely.



While NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Flacco is among a group of QBs participating in the workout, ESPN’s Browns beat reporter Jake Trotter noted he was the only outside guy the Browns brought in for the workout.

The Browns are giving Flacco a look after losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season ending shoulder injury.

Flacco last played for the New York Jets, where he started four games in 2022, including an insane week two comeback victory over none other than the Cleveland Browns. Despite looking like vintage Flacco while throwing four touchdowns in that game, the veteran signal caller’s career has been on a precipitous decline since he left the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. The veteran had stops in Denver and Philadelphia before landing with the Jets, where he lost his starting job to Zach Wilson.

Cleveland could be the final stop in what has been a long and storied career for the living legend. While his numbers might not be good enough for the Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt he’s had an impact on the league. He may have some competition for that Browns job though. (RELATED: Did The Bengals Dupe The League And Lie To All Of Us?)

Besides the pair of young quarterbacks already listed on the roster in PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, another aging vet has thrown his name into the ring. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has been publicly lobbying the Browns to take a shot on him.

“The Browns should sign me as their starting quarterback,” the former Brown said on his podcast. Griffin’s NFL return would make an enticing story line, no doubt. But we’ve already seen the RGIII experiment in Cleveland. I’d love to see Flacco get one more shot at adding to his fringe-Hall-of-Fame resume, if for nothing more than shi*s and giggles.