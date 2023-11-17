Meghan Markle Teases A Comeback To Hollywood, As If Anyone Gives A Sh*t

It seems Meghan Markle is clamoring to return to Hollywood, just when we thought we had finally gotten rid of her.

The washed-up actress walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for Variety’s “Power of Women” event, pausing just long enough to make a shameless plug about what she thinks will be her “comeback” to Hollywood. Perhaps she has stopped reading the headlines, otherwise she’d realize nobody gives a crap about her acting career.

Meghan talks about the event, Suits and about her future projects that will be announced soon 👀 👀 👀 😍 pic.twitter.com/nIeTABuvAo — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 17, 2023

Markle attempted to plug her new projects by teasing them. Her enthusiasm suggested she was gung-ho about potentially making a return to acting, but it’s unclear why she thought fans would care.

“I have so many exciting things on the slate, I can’t wait until we can announce them, but um, I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too,” she said.

She abandoned her successful career to pursue a more royal lifestyle, then dragged the royal family and now … she wants to throw her hat back into the acting thing again?

Markle was once a respected and well-loved actress, but she has thrown so much of her dirty laundry to the press that it’s all starting to stink.

Meghan Markle Has ‘Moved On’ from the Royals: ‘She Doesn’t Want Anything to Do with It’ (Exclusive) pic.twitter.com/re5hqkHGTJ — People (@people) November 17, 2023

She grabbed the headlines for months on end every time she so much as sneezed. When it comes to Markle, fans are fatigued.

She created a whirlwind of drama when speaking of her damaged relationship with her father, and fans were initially intrigued by the issues she has with the royal family, but we’re all over it by now. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Accused Of Faking Her Own Podcast Interview)

While some of her issues may have actually been very real, the mere fact we’ve been bombarded by them for so long has made us tired.

Sorry, Meghan, but if you’re starring in something new, you may be doing the production a severe injustice by promoting it.