Left-Leaning Outlet Gets Brutally Ratio’d Over Slamming Republicans’ Response To Pro-Bin Laden Videos

Left-leaning tech outlet Wired received pushback online after accusing conservatives of “weaponizing” viral TikTok videos that expressed admiration for Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America.”

David Gilbert, who authored the article, faced criticism after claiming that conservatives used the videos to push “right-wing” policies, such as banning TikTok.

The article cites a tweet by Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley describing the app as an “espionage” tool for the Chinese Communist Party. The article also cites comments by right-wing media personalities such as Charlie Kirk, Glenn Beck and “QAnon influencers” like Jordan Sather. (RELATED: Videos Of People Sympathizing With Bin Laden’s ‘Letter To America’ Go Viral)

“The issue has also led to renewed calls for TikTok to be banned by right-wing lawmakers who have repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that TikTok is used by the Chinese government to spy on US citizens,” the article reads. In March, the FBI launched an investigation into whether TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance illegally surveilled Americans.

NEW: The latest trend on TikTok is liberal creators promoting and encouraging people to read terrorist Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America.” Many users appear to sympathize with bin Laden who was responsible for 9/11. In his letter bin Laden outlines al-Qaeda’s motives behind… pic.twitter.com/TjqNkhBZOl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 16, 2023

Gilbert’s article drew immediate backlash on Twitter, quickly racking up 173 mostly negative replies and just two likes.

“There’s no way this is a real headline you just posted lmao,” user Kevconrad posted.

“Funny how that works these days, isn’t? The Right is always ‘weaponizing’ things against the Left these days just by showing people what they’re actually saying,” wrote right-wing Twitter personality John Hawkins.

“I think that it was already weaponized by some people that did some things,” Not The Bee posted, alluding to Democratic Michigan Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 description of the 9/11 attacks.

“Weaponized? Like hijacking a plane and flying it into a building full of people kind of weaponizing? I just want to be clear,” tweeted another user.

Another wrote, “THIS is your take away from Tik Tokers endorsing OBL? This is why no one takes you seriously.”

Videos focusing on Osama bin Laden’s letter to America, which laid out his reasons for masterminding the 9/11 attacks, went viral on TikTok in recent days, garnering millions of views. The videos featured users encouraging their viewers to read the letter and expressing sympathy with its content. The letter includes claims that American policies are influenced by “Jewish control of capitol” and a “Jewish lobby backed by enormous financial capabilities.”