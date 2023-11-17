Red State Legislature Rejects School Choice Proposal, Removes It From Education Bill

The Texas House of Representatives rejected a school choice proposal on Thursday, removing it from its education bill.

Lawmakers voted 84-63 to amend House Bill 1 by removing the school choice measure, Texas Legislature Online reported. Twenty-one Republicans voted for the amendment. The bill was sent back to the Committee on Educational Opportunity & Enrichment. (RELATED: Red State Gov Calls Special Session To Ram Through School Choice Legislation)

Most of the Republicans who voted to remove the school choice measure from the education bill represent rural districts, the Texas Tribune reported. Rural Republicans are known to show opposition to school choice programs, the anti-school choice organization, Pastors for Children said on Twitter.

One state lawmaker debated the amendment’s sponsor, Republican Rep. John Raney, according to footage from the Texas House of Representatives, which was shared to Twitter by school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis.

“If there is a school that allows boys into the girls’ restroom, or boys into the locker room, or the showers, and I don’t agree with that policy, should I not be given the opportunity for an education savings account to send my child to a different school?” Rep. Jared Patterson asked Raney.

Patterson then asked if it was Raney’s opinion that if a student is sexually assaulted at a public school, they or their siblings should be required to attend the school where the assault happened.

“No, it is not my opinion,” Raney replied.

“So if this amendment goes on, they will not have an education savings account to help that family choose another option, is that right?” Patterson continued.

Raney said the family would not have an education savings account.

School choice advocates argue education savings accounts are not vouchers, according to The Heritage Foundation.

“With vouchers, or private school scholarships, parents can choose a new school for their child,” the organization noted. “With an account, after parents choose not to send their child to a public school, the state deposits a portion of a child’s funding from the state education formula into a bank-style account.”

Parents can then use the money to buy “preapproved education products and services,” including private schools and tutors, it said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto any legislation not including education savings accounts, according to the San Antonio Report. Passing it was one of his priorities, the outlet said.