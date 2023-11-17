REPORT: Police Say 15-Year-Old Riding Scooter Stabbed In Times Square

A 67-year-old bus company employee allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy who bumped into him while riding a scooter with friends in Times Square on Thursday night, CBS News reported.

A verbal altercation between Amath Sow and the teenager reportedly turned into a fist fight at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, CBS News reported.

The situation further escalated when the teenager’s friends joined in and allegedly started throwing punches. Sow reacted by taking out a sharp object and allegedly stabbing the teenager in the neck, CBS News reported.

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition, CBS noted. There is no information as of yet on whether he has been or will be charged. (RELATED: ‘Tragic, Tragic Homicide’: 13-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed On New York City Bus)

The 67-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct, while four of the teenager’s friends are facing assault charges, per the outlet.