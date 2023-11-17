REPORT: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the NFL season after tearing a ligament in his wrist, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the tear will require him to get surgery, according to video obtained by Fox 19. Taylor also revealed that Burrow tore the ligament on a brutal hit from defender Jadeveon Clowney during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The play Burrow reportedly aggravated his wrist on. Jadeveon Clowney beat the right tackle and hit him HARD. Burrow stayed in for one more play, threw a TD, and is done for the season. pic.twitter.com/zgATE2u0VB — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 17, 2023

Burrow stayed in for one play after the Clowney hit, throwing a four yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon. The star quarterback then felt a pop in his wrist, telling the press he “Kind of had a feeling before I got the news,” according to WLWT’s Charlie Clifford. (RELATED: Did The Bengals Dupe The League And Lie To All Of Us?)

Burrow has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season to help his Bengals battle back from an 0-2 start to 5-4 before last night’s loss.

“It’s tough,” Burrow told reporters. “You know, you work so hard for seasons and moments like these so when you get hurt and it ends it early it’s tough to handle,” he said, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia.

Joe Burrow describes his deep disappointment pic.twitter.com/oE23XlDRBR — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 17, 2023



He joins an unusually long list of starting quarterbacks who’ve suffered season ending injuries including Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.

Taylor was resolved in his comments to the media, claiming “this season is far from over,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bengals will likely pivot to backup Jake Browning, the 2019 undrafted free agent who threw his first career touchdown pass in Thursday night’s loss. They could also call up veteran signal caller AJ McCarron, who has started games for the Bengals in the past.

Either way, the loss is a devastating blow for a team that up until today had playoff aspirations. Just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, it’s hard to see them return this year without Burrow — the linchpin to their offense.