New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Goes Down With Potential Season-Ending Injury

Daniel Jones is already dealing with another injury!

After being out for three weeks dealing with a neck injury, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made his return for Sunday’s game taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, however, the happy moment wouldn’t last long. In the second quarter, Jones was forced to leave the game after suffering a right knee injury following his leg appearing to buckle.

Jones was out for the rest of the game.

Tommy DeVito, who is an undrafted rookie, replaced Jones.

Before being taken out, Jones threw for 25 yards off 4-for-9 passing, also tallying nine yards from two rushes.

Daniel Jones #NYGiants Right knee injury Initial thoughts: 1. Meniscal tear

2. MCL sprain

3. ACL tear (possibly all 3) Here’s the play ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X34WifPZEm — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 5, 2023

Another major injury that was suffered Sunday in the NFL was that of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn, who was left on the field utterly frozen after a brutal hit by Atlanta Falcons defenders. He was eventually carted off the field.

WR KJ Osborn is being carted off after Jeff Okudah delivered an illegal hit pic.twitter.com/Di22APbHUb — MSN (@mnspnews) November 5, 2023

In other NFL news that should be spotlighted, the New England Patriots could potentially be changing head coaches during the offseason, possibly switching from Bill Belichick to Mike Vrabel. (RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Blasts Kurt Warner Over His ‘Hot Take’)

“Two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ ‘home run’ choice to succeed Belichick,” wrote The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.