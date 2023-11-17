Sean Hannity Compares Adam Schiff To ‘Sh*t’ In Vulgar Standup Set

Fox News host Sean Hannity did an extended riff in which he commented on the similarity of the last name of Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California to a four-letter word.

Hannity did the stand-up routine at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards show in Nashville on Thursday night, according to Mediaite. During the routine, the Fox News primetime opinion host discussed Schiff, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, noting that his name could easily be confused with “shit.”

“My staff calls me a former president, you can guess who, called and left a message. Who do you think it is? Scream it out,” Hannity said. “Did you say Trump? No, guess again. Who do you think? Obama. Yeah, right. Hell will freeze over. It was Bill Clinton. Now, how many of you think I’m full of Adam Schiff?”

“By the way, my bosses are here. A lot of you complained to my bosses and you say ‘Hannity curses on the air because he says it’s a complete shitshow,’” Hannity explained. “But if you listen closely, I’m saying, because Adam Schiff is a piece of shit, but if you say Schiff and shit together, you know, you can mix it up. But I never said it wrong on TV. I said it’s a complete Adam Schiff show. If you say it fast enough, you’ll understand, right?”

Schiff has also been ripped by former President Donald Trump, who called the congressman’s neck an “engineering marvel” during a Nov. 8 rally. Schiff was censured by the House of Representatives for claiming that Trump colluded with Russia during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

