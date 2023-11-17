‘Hard To Watch’: 9/11 Victim’s Son Slams TikTokers Sharing Osama Bin Laden’s Letter

The son of a 9/11 victim slammed TikTokers for sharing sympathy with Osama Bin Laden’s 2002 “Death to America” letter.

Brett Eagleson spoke out against social media users drawing parallels between Bin Laden’s justification for the 9/11 terror attacks and the Oct. 7 assault on Israel waged by Hamas, an Islamic terror group, according to DailyMail.

“It’s hard to watch and hard to believe these TikTokers can be taken seriously,” Eagleson said.

“Perhaps what they don’t realize is that the radical terrorists they are giving credibility to wouldn’t hesitate a second to take them hostage or kill them or their families based solely on their skin color, religion, nationality or gender preference,” Eagleson said. “We can never stand for that.”

Bin Laden’s letter expressed anti-American, anti-Semitic and anti-gay sentiments, the outlet reported. TikTok and Instagram cracked down on the dissemination of the terrorist’s manifesto after various users vocalized their agreement and urged viewers to read the letter for themselves. (RELATED: ‘You Failed’: Megyn Kelly Slams The Parents Of TikTokers Who Have Been Praising Osama Bin Laden Online)

“It’s time to reeducate Americans what happened to us on 9/11, the role the Saudi government played in the attacks, and that we must hold those accountable so such an attack can never happen again on our soil,” Eagleson said.

Brett Eagleson (Family Member of 9/11 Victim) w/ a Message To @realDonaldTrump “@POTUS we need your help one last time. Declassify these remaining documents & I promise you will be a hero not only to the 9/11 families but to all of America for exposing the Swamp for what it is.” pic.twitter.com/8gSO1aiYKZ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 12, 2020



Eagleson, now 37 years old, was only 15 years old when his father died in the World Trades Center as a result of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We need to send a strong message that terrorism can never be normalized, justified, or white washed,” Eagleson said.