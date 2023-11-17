‘Utterly Without Merit’: Judge Denies Trump’s Request For Mistrial In New York Civil Fraud Case

A New York judge denied former President Donald Trump’s motion for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron rejected the arguments Trump raised in his Wednesday motion as “utterly without merit,” according to CNBC. Trump’s motion pointed to “tangible and overwhelming” evidence of bias, explaining that “only the grant of a mistrial can salvage what is left of the rule of law.”

The motion alleged Engoron was “co-judging” with his law clerk Allison Greenfield, who had engaged in “extensive, public partisan activities,” and publicly commented on the trial by posting links to articles “disparaging parties and counsel” on a Wheatley School newsletter he maintains. (RELATED: Trump Might Just Enter 2024 Election Unscathed As Court Dates Are Delayed, Legal Attacks Falter)

“As I have made clear over the course of this trial, my rulings are mine and mine alone,” Engoron said, according to Bloomberg Law. “There is absolutely no ‘co-judging’ at play.”

Trump’s motion also attacked a gag order Engoron issued blocking Trump from speaking publicly about members of his staff, which a New York appeals judge temporarily lifted Thursday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.