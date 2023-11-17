Xi Jinping Seen Gushing Alongside Gavin Newsom, Holding NBA Jersey

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ruler Xi Jinping was seen Wednesday holding up a Golden State Warriors jersey and gushing next to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Chinese state media covered Xi Jinping’s visit to California and multiple propaganda outlets posted a video Thursday of Newsom and his wife handing Xi a Warriors jersey as China’s dictator grinned and made conversation. (RELATED: Organizer With Deep CCP Ties Helped Bus Hundreds Into San Francisco To Welcome Chinese Dictator)

“Once again, thank you for your warm welcome when I visited a week or so ago, thank you again,” Newsom said. Chinese government-funded CCTV’s English subtitles appear to slightly mistranslate Newsom’s remarks.

“We left you a little gift,” Newsom said before handing Xi a Warriors jersey with Xi’s name on the back of it. A photographer took a picture of Xi holding up the jersey, and people outside the frame could be heard applauding.

The video ends with Xi cracking a joke about wearing the jersey and Newsom calling him an “MVP” in response. Newsom began his political career in San Francisco, the city where the Warriors play.

Newsom visited China in late October to discuss climate change and economic cooperation between China and California. Critics accused Newsom of whitewashing China’s human rights record and bolstering CCP propaganda during his visit. The California governor’s slate of meetings included a conversation with Xi and a climate dialogue co-hosted by an organization suspected to be a Chinese intelligence front group. (RELATED: Chinese Intel Service ‘Affiliate’ Takes Credit For Bringing Gavin Newsom To China)

BREAKING: List of elite American executives dining with genocidal communist “Guest of Honor” Xi Jinping last night for $40,000 in San Francisco. – Tim Cook @Apple

– Stephen Schwarzman @blackstone

– Larry Fink @BlackRock

– Stanley Deal @Boeing

– Merit Janow @Mastercard

-… pic.twitter.com/QnRItp7Kpo — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) November 16, 2023

The House Select Committee on the CCP posted an image Thursday with a list of CEOs and business leaders who paid $40,000 per ticket to attend dinner with Xi.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, X owner Elon Musk and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are among the executives on the list. Musk posted an image of himself shaking hands with Xi.

The dinner was held by the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations following President Biden’s meeting with Xi in San Francisco.

Xi and Biden reached an agreement on illicit fentanyl production and military communications at the meeting. However, tensions between the U.S. and China remained high after President Biden called Xi a “dictator” in response to a question from a reporter.

Newsom’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.