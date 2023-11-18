Babylon Bee Commits To $250,000 Ad Buy On X Amid Major Companies Pulling Out Due To Accusations Of Anti-Semitism

The CEO of The Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, announced Saturday a commitment to purchase $250,000 worth of ads on X amid a massive advertiser exodus from the platform.

“They attack Musk because they hate freedom, and they hate freedom because it threatens their power to control the narrative. It really is that simple,” Dillon wrote in a tweet.

The satirical outlet‘s CEO noted that the large-scale exodus of advertisers from the platform following antisemitism allegations against Elon Musk was fueled by the corporations’ desire to punish Musk “for the crime of letting free people speak.”

“Today I’m pledging $250,000 toward a new ad campaign on X. It’s not a lot compared to the budgets of the anti-speech bullies, but it’s something,” Dillon added in the tweet. (RELATED: Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan That Twitter ‘Suppressed’ Republicans ‘At 10 Times The Rate Of Democrats’)

Multiple large advertisers, including IBM, Apple and Disney, have decided to halt their advertisement campaigns with X following a Thursday report by Media Matters. The report alleged that promotional content of Apple and Oracle appeared next to antisemitic material on X, according to the Associated Press.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” the company stated, per the AP.

In response, Musk announced plans to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters, describing the liberal advocacy group as “an evil organization.”