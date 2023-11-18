High School Bans ‘USA Day’ For Being Too ‘Politicized’

A Massachusetts high school principal said in a letter to parents that the school had canceled Friday’s “USA” theme day to avoid sparking controversy and politicization, BOSTON 25 News reported.

“USA Day” was planned as part of a “Spirit Week” at Wellesley High School designed to unify the school in the run-up to its Thanksgiving Day football game, according to BOSTON 25. Events during the week included “Throwback Thursday” and “Wild West Wednesday,” and students were encouraged to dress up to match each day’s theme, the outlet reported.

“USA Day” was the idea of the school’s Student Unification Program that each year comes up with different daily themes, according to FOX 25. (RELATED: Massachusetts School District Cancels Halloween Parade To Promote ‘Equity And Inclusion’)

“The administration was not going to let this happen,” Student Unification Program member, Olivia Spagnuolo, told BOSTON 25. She added, “They said it was not allowed because it separated people at school.”

Wellesley High School Principal Jamie Chisum explained the school’s decision in the letter to parents, noting, “[t]he high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week…Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our student to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.”

Chisum said that students would still be able to wear their patriotic gear but the theme would be “Fitness Friday” rather than “USA Day,” BOSTON 25 reported.

“We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity,” the principal said. “I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families.”

Still, some students wore their USA themed gear on Friday, BOSTON reported.

“I think it’s absurd,” one parent told FOX 25. “I think it’s sad and depressing we’re at this state that celebrating the United States is political.”