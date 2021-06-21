Montana Named The Most Patriotic State In America

Montana is apparently the most patriotic state in the USA.

According to a study from WalletHub based on civic and military engagement, Montana came in as the most patriotic state in the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

Luckily for all of you reading this, I actually have a decent amount of experience with people in Montana because I used to live there.

I spend my freshman year of college in Bozeman, and I loved the people in the state. People from Montana are downright incredible individuals.

They love America, sports, beer, guns, hunting, the outdoors and a substantial amount love smoking weed. It’s a very fun place to spend your time.

So, I’m not surprised at all that the state came out as the most patriotic in America. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a state with more patriotic people than Montana.

That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by visitmontana (@visitmontana)

If you’ve never been to Montana before, I can’t recommend visiting enough. Book a plane ticket and go check out Bozeman. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montana State University (@montanastateuniversity)

Also, in the entire year I spent in Montana, I don’t think I saw a single fat person. People in Bozeman are in unreal physical condition thanks to all the hiking, skiing and snowboarding they do. Again, go check it out!