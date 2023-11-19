‘There’s A Little Racism There’: Bill Maher Calls Out Donna Brazile For Mispronouncing Vivek Ramaswamy’s Name

Bill Maher called out Donna Brazile for repeatedly mispronouncing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s name on Friday’s taping of “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Brazile, a political strategist and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair, said, “Vivek needs to just shut the hell up and go home,” while mispronouncing “Vivek.”

Maher swiftly corrected Brazile, saying “it’s Vivek” with proper pronunciation to which the Democratic strategist replied “well whatever” before continuing to mispronounce Ramaswamy’s name.

“I learn so much when I come on this show,” Brazile replied to Maher’s second correction.

“I just feel like there’s something wrong with everybody refusing to learn to say his name. I just feel there’s a little racism there,” Maher added.

“Vivek, Vivek, I’ll say it,” interjected former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow guest on Maher’s show, with appropriate pronunciation.

I wonder what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return “home.” 😂 https://t.co/UIfiSCU6p6 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 19, 2023

Ramaswamy, who grew up in Cincinnati, took to X (formerly Twitter) and pondered “what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return ‘home.'”

The post drew an immediate firestorm against Brazile by fellow netizens.

“This is the true face of left-wing elitism, casually racist while pretending to champion diversity. Pathetic display of double standards,” replied one user.

“It’s weird how casual racism is tolerated against some groups, and not others,” another wrote. (RELATED: Liberals Outraged That Asian Students Will Finally Get A Fair Chance)

Brazile expressed her belief earlier this year that the Democrat Party is facing setbacks in the realm of minority representation.