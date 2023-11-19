NHL Veteran Arrested For Alleged Domestic Assault

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning for an alleged domestic assault on his wife, WBZ reported.

Lucic’s wife reportedly called 911 and told police that her husband allegedly strangled her after returning from a night out, according to WBZ. When police arrived, Lucic appeared to be drunk, sources told WBZ.

The Bruins announced Saturday that the 16-year NHL veteran was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team, but the organization did not provide any details other than they were aware of the situation and “take these matters very seriously,” NBC10 BOSTON reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest NBA Star Kevin Porter Jr. For Allegedly Strangling WNBA Player Girlfriend In Manhattan)

Coach Montgomery addresses the media ahead of tonight's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens:

“Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now and we support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family,” Coach Jim Montgomery said before the team took the ice against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night. “And out of respect for their privacy, that’s all I’m going to comment on the details right now.”

“[i]t’s tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this and their families, so definitely worried about Brit and the kids and Looch himself but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we’re gonna be here for them.”

Some fans told NBC10 that they were disappointed by the news, while others are waiting to hear the entire story before rushing to judgment.

“It’s certainly not something you’d be proud of,” one fan said.

“Everyone’s innocent until proven guilty. I’m waiting to see,” another fan said.

Advocates say that this situation serves as a reminder that domestic abuse can happen anywhere, WBZ reported.

“Doesn’t matter how much money you have, how popular you are, how much notoriety you have, where you live. That anybody can be a victim. And then I think it’s also very telling that anybody can be an abuser,” said Stephanie Brown, who works for Casa Myrna, a domestic violence support agency.

Coach Montgomery said the Bruins have a strong culture of caring about each other and that Saturday was not a “normal” day.

“But we’re professionals, and we have a game to play tonight. We have to get ready for it,” the Coach said.

The Bruins say they will not comment further on the matter at this time, BOSTON25 NEWs reported.