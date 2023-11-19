Salmonella Outbreak Sparks Recall Across 15 States

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recall for whole and pre-cut cantaloupes, causing a salmonella outbreak across 15 states and Canada.

The first report of an outbreak regarding the issue was on Nov. 6, according to CBS News. However, the matter has grown with the CDC reporting 17 hospitalizations and 43 illnesses since Friday. (RELATED: Trader Joe’s Says Broccoli Cheddar Soup Contains Bugs, Issues Recall In 7 States)

The 15 states include: Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington, Maryland, and California.

The tainted cantaloupes have been sold at various retailers, with the CDC highlighting two main brands. According to the report, Malichita, or “4050,” sold whole cantaloupes in “many states” between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

Additionally, the Vineyard brand sold a pre-cut version of the fruit that included “cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys,” within Oklahoma stores between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10.

Well-known grocery retailer, Aldi, was also emphasized by the report, selling “whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging.” Aldi stores reportedly sold the fruit with the best-by dates between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. (RELATED: CDC Warns Tainted Cinnamon Apple Products Sickening Toddlers In 14 States)

People infected with salmonella might experience issues such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps starting around six hours or even six days after “swallowing the bacteria.”

The CDC is warning the public to not eat any of the tainted cantaloupes, either throwing them away or taking them back to where they were purchased. Retailers and shoppers are also advised to wash any items or surfaces that may have touched the tainted melons.