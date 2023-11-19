Trump Serves Lunch To Texas Border Agents Ahead Of Major Immigration Speech

Former President Donald Trump was seen serving lunch to border agents Sunday as he returned to the US-Mexico border to promote his potential immigration plans if elected.

The front-runner Republican presidential candidate was down in Edinburg, Texas to give his remarks regarding his plan to secure the border as well as operations he would like to roll out. Prior to his speech, however, Trump could be seen handing out lunch to Texas National Guard soldiers, troopers, and other workers who have been stationed at the border ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AP News. (RELATED: Biden Admin Partnering With Coalition Of Groups That Wrongly Accused Border Agents Of Whipping Migrants)

Alongside the 45th president was Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has long supported Trump and his border security stance. Trump and Abbott passed out tacos, shaking hands and posing for pictures with agents.

Both of the political leaders will be speaking to about 150 supporters outside an airport hangar within the town. Additionally, a person close to Trump reportedly stated that Abbott intends to endorse the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to AP News.

Abbott has been a vocal about the border crisis the US is currently facing. The Republican led-Texas House of Representatives passed a major immigration bill at the end of October, which included allowing state law enforcement officers to remove illegal immigrants to Mexico. (RELATED: Trump Might Just Enter 2024 Election Unscathed As Court Dates Are Delayed, Legal Attacks Falter)

Migrants crossing the southern border have hit record numbers under the Biden administration, allowing millions to cross over into the country. In October alone federal authorities recorded 240,988 migrant encounters at the southern border, according to data released by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In September 269,735 encounters were recorded, making it the highest month on record.