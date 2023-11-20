Al Sharpton Warns Biden Admin They Need To Take Black Voters Leaving Dems Seriously

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton warned Monday that the Biden Administration needs to take black voters disgruntled with the Democratic Party more serious.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire noted there is a lack of enthusiasm, especially amongst young minority voters, for the Biden Administration.

“How do you see it and what do you see can be the remedy?” Lemire asked.

“I think that the fact that there is a lack of enthusiasm among young voters, particularly young black voters, the Biden campaign needs to take seriously because you need to really build a ground game movement from the bottom-up, rather than just poo-poo it and be in denial,” Sharpton said. (RELATED: Voter Tells CNN That Biden Needs To Be Held Accountable The Same Way Trump Was)

“I was a big boxing fan, Joe and I talk about that all the time. The best fighters, the best champions fight when they feel they’re behind and a good trainer in your corner will tell you you’re behind even if you’re winning the round because they want you not to relax. They should not relax. They ought to be out there saying, ‘our Justice Department has prosecuted more federal civil rights cases of young blacks that were victims than any Justice Department’,” Sharpton continued. “They need to be saying that to young voters, they need to be saying that to black voters, saying, ‘You compare our record and ask what did the Justice Department do in cases like this with Donald Trump?'”

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found former President Donald Trump received 22% of support amongst black voters, a massive increase from the less than 10% he received in the 2020 election. If the polling proves accurate, it would be the highest share of black vote for a republican candidate since then-Vice President Richard Nixon won 32% in 1960.

Biden’s lead among black voters has declined since his 2020 win, with an October Fox News poll showing Biden leading Trump 74-26 in that demographic, down from his 92% share of the black vote in 2020.