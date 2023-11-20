Derek Chauvin Speaks Out For First Time Since Conviction In George Floyd Killing

Derek Chauvin spoke out for the first time since a jury convicted him for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin described his trial as a “sham” in an interview for the documentary “The Fall of Minneapolis,” which details the ex-cop’s prosecution, George Floyd’s death and the reaction to the incident around the world, Daily Mail reported.

Journalist Liz Collin centered the film around Chauvin’s prosecution. She framed his conviction as a rushed conclusion caused by Democratic officials, which resulted in rising crime in the United States, the outlet reported.

Chauvin told Collin in a phone interview from prison it was “not normal” for the ambulance to take so long to respond to the scene, the outlet reported. The ambulance reportedly took 20 minutes to arrive despite there being an ambulance eight blocks away.

Chauvin’s mother kept training manuals that include techniques to restrain suspects, one of them being kneeling on an arrestee’s shoulder blade, according to Daily Mail. Chauvin and his fellow cops maintain he followed the manual.

Protesters in 2020 confronted Collin while she reported on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots following Floyd’s death because her husband was the chief of the police union, according to Daily Mail. Demonstrators reportedly went to the doorstep of her and her husband’s home to call for her firing. (RELATED: ‘A Punch In The Gut’: Van Jones Calls Derek Chauvin Sentence ‘Very Disappointing’)

Does anyone actually believe that Derek Chauvin got a fair trial? pic.twitter.com/VOySWDRfcq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 20, 2023

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction. A judge sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer to 22.5 years in prison after a jury convicted him in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.