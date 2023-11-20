REPORT: 3-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots To Death 2-Year-Old Brother

A three-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana, allegedly shot and killed his two-year-old brother on Friday night, ABC 7 reported.

Gary Police responded to Northlake Methodist Hospital, where they learned about the shooting from the boys’ mother. She claimed that the older child had accidentally shot his younger brother with a gun found in her purse, according to ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m., when neighbors say they heard a loud bang. The young victim later succumbed to his injuries. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force is now investigating the case, the outlet noted.

A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother in Gary Friday night, police said. https://t.co/T2DEf0eMlt — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 18, 2023

“We do criminal investigations, and then we present that to the Lake County prosecutor, who makes a decision whether its negligence or an unfortunate accident,” Gary Police Commander Sam Roberts told the outlet. (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Shot Twice In Shoulder And Cheek By 6-Year-Old Brother)

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince and Police Chief Anthony Titus issued a joint statement expressing condolences to the family and emphasizing the importance of firearm safety, ABC 7 reported.

“This case is under investigation, but it’s a difficult reminder of the responsibility we all have as adults in properly securing any firearms and devices that may become weapons in the hands of innocent children. Adults must become fully responsible when in possession of all firearms,” the statement read, per ABC 7.

The statement also mentioned the availability of free gun locks at the Gary Police Department and plans to distribute more throughout the community, the report stated.