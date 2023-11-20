‘I Just Paid $4.68 A Gallon’: Markwayne Mullin Blasts Biden Admin For Shrugging Off Inflation

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma blasted the Biden administration for shrugging off inflation, citing the price he paid to fill up his truck.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed during a Monday press briefing that Thanksgiving dinner would be one of the “cheapest ever,” using a menu of food items while experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that a typical Thanksgiving dinner this year is expected to be the most expensive in history. The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.2% in October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the nation-wide average price of a gallon of gasoline was $3.308, according to AAA. (RELATED: ‘Like A 12 Year Old’: CNN Host Confronts Union Boss Who Was Challenged To Fight By GOP Senator)

WATCH:



“I just filled up my truck, I drive an F-250 power-stroke diesel and I just paid $4.68 a gallon and that’s in Oklahoma,” Mullin told “Kudlow” guest host David Asman. “To tell me inflation isn’t still available tells you how out of touch the White House and Biden administration is and Biden himself. We understand today it’s still costing the average American $600 a month more underneath Biden than it was underneath Trump.”

“So, it’s just more propaganda, essentially coming out of the White House, saying ‘Hey, don’t look here. Everything is fine. Don’t believe what your pocketbook tells you,’” Mullin added.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel in Oklahoma is $3.977.

President Joe Biden cancelled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration in September, according to CBS, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some say has caused higher energy prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that inflation would be transitory during an August 2021 speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, then admitted in September 2021 that inflation ended up lasting longer than he “expected.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted she was wrong to underestimate the risk of inflation during a June 2022 appearance on CNN.

