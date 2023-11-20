Jury Indicts Formerly-Missing Teen On Homicide Charges After Man She Met Online Was Found Shot To Death

A Dallas County grand jury indicted a formerly-missing Texas teenager on a capital murder charge in November in connection to the August murder of a man she reportedly met online.

The jury indicted Natalie Navarro, 17, for the murder of Arturo Pena, 21, according to the New York Post. Navarro was allegedly in the process of robbing Pena when she shot him in late August.

Navarro and Pena had met before, in what police believe was a set-up orchestrated by Navarro and a potential male accomplice, Yordy Martinez, 21, according to KDFW.

Pena’s body was found in a vehicle two days after he was reported as a missing person, according to NBC 5. A passerby reportedly called local law enforcement to report that a man was passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police realized Pena was dead from a gunshot wound.

Navarro became the subject of an Amber Alert following the discovery of Pena’s body as it was believed she was in immediate danger. Law enforcement located her several days after near the Texas-Mexico border and later arrested her in relation to Pena’s death, according to KDFW. (RELATED: Marine Killed At Military Base, Another Held As Homicide Suspect)

Navarro told officers “she had spoken to Yordy once before online but had never met him in person the night of the actual murder,” Garland Police Department spokesperson Richard Maldonado said in a statement. Martinez remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.