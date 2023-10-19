Marine Killed At Military Base, Another Held As Homicide Suspect

A marine was reportedly murdered at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and another marine is being held on suspicion of involvement.

An incident occurred in a barracks room at the base in the early evening of Wednesday, according to The Associated Press (The AP). Authorities reportedly took another Marine into custody around 10:15 p.m., describing the individual as a suspect, but did not provide any further details or context.

Camp Lejeune is a 240 square mile U.S. military installation. It is about to start it’s Exercise Urgent Response annual training program Friday, which will run through October 28. During the program, those living in the immediate vicinity shouldn’t experience too many disturbances, the base noted in a press release.

Soldier Dies At Army Base After Incident Between Two Helicopters | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ James Bellew was 26-years-old https://t.co/hOYVZpKA5k — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) March 31, 2022

The camp holds and supports more than 137,000 people, including marines, sailors, retirees and their families, as well as local civilian employees, Military Installations noted. A recent study of the base found veterans and their families who lived there have a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease due to exposure to chemical contaminant trichloroethylene. (RELATED: Navy Officer In Explosives Unit Dies During Training Exercise)

In July 2023, three young Marines were found dead in a car at a gas station near the base.

“During the course of this investigation, the deceased persons were located,” Pender County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. “There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community.” The three men died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.