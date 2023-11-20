‘Mental Agony’: YouTuber Opens Up About Being Buried Alive For 7 Days

MrBeast, a popular YouTuber, posted a video Sunday summarizing his experience of being buried alive in a coffin for seven days.

“I spent a week buried alive because you all really liked when I did it for 50 hours.. It was hard af, go watch!,” tweeted MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. (RELATED: Leftists Rip MrBeast’s Incredible Charity Video)

I spent a week buried alive because you all really liked when I did it for 50 hours.. It was hard af, go watch! pic.twitter.com/3vF7fwXlw4 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 18, 2023

MrBeast’s act bested his previous record of being buried alive for 50 hours, a feat he performed in 2021 after surpassing 200 million subscribers on YouTube, the New York Post reported.

During the course of his week buried alive, MrBeast promoted sponsors like Verizon home internet. “When they asked if they could sponsor this video, I asked does your internet work 10 feet underground,” said MrBeast. Apparently, it did.

Donaldson earns between three and five million dollars a month from his YouTube videos’ ad revenues and from paid sponsorships, Thestreet.com reported.

On the fifth day of his interment, MrBeast referred to the experience as “mental agony” and said there was nothing to do for fun. There were, however, bottles and bags at the ready for when he had to relieve himself, as well as plenty of food and water.

The YouTube video of the stunt has already garnered 58 million views in just one day.