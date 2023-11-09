Leftists Rip MrBeast’s Incredible Charity Video

Famous YouTuber MrBeast put out a video detailing his installation of 100 clean drinking wells across Africa. He also gave kids bikes and computers and built a new bridge for a community. Then, he posted the video while noting that 100 percent of the proceeds from the video will go to building more wells across the world.

Leftist activists are actually pissed off at MrBeast (whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson) for posting this video.

Taylor Lorenz, a true moral moron, claimed in a tweet that MrBeast monetizes kindness content that “vulnerable people find exploitative.” This wench is actually mad that MrBeast makes videos of his charity work … to raise more money for his charity work.

She hates charity because it provides a direct solution to people’s problems that doesn’t require the government to get in the way.

