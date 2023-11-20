‘I Can’t Take Biden’s Word’: Oliver Stone Spars With Bill Maher After He Says He Doesn’t Know If Trump Lost

Legendary director Oliver Stone sparred with comedian and podcast host Bill Maher after Stone said he doesn’t know if former President Donald Trump lost the election.

The duo were talking about the pandemic on Maher’s podcast, “Club Random,” with Stone saying it was worrisome the Biden Administration was forcing individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Maher contended Trump is scarier since he allegedly believes elections only count if he wins.

“Trump, he has still not conceded the election. He has not conceded. He does not honor them, okay?” Maher said.

“I mean, do you know for a fact that he lost? I’m just curious,” Stone asked.

"Okay, your going to make me –"

“I don’t. I just don’t know all the facts,” Stone said.

“Well I do,” Maher said. “Is there a conspiracy theory you don’t believe?”

“Oh c’mon, Bill,” Stone said. “You know I’m intelligent.”

“Intelligent, of course you are,” Maher said.

Maher went on to explain how he knows the election was not rigged.

“They tried it in like 60 courts. It was laughed out of every court, including by Republican judges. The people who saved this democracy were Republicans. Good Republicans, in states where Trump pressured them like the guy, the one he’s on trial for in Georgia. ‘Find me 11,000 votes.’ It’s on tape. A guy like that saying to him, ‘Sir, we just don’t do that here. I voted for you. I’m a Republican, but we just don’t do that.’ That’s what saved us. And they were Republicans. So you don’t take their word for it. I mean, it would —”

“I mean, you went through the 2000 election. That was horrifying to me. What happened when the Supreme Court closed that down. You know, what happened there? You know, the popular vote was –” Stone replied.

“So what? Should we just keep counting votes forever? Or should we still be counting them –”

Stone then argued the United States should abolish the electoral college and institute a popular vote.

“The people who have testified that this was a fair and well run election, it’s a who’s who of people like Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell. You’re talking about Liz Cheney,” Maher replied. “You’re talking about dyed in the wool, serious conservative Republicans who went with Trump, really further out than a lot of us thought they would go with a guy, ‘like McCain’s not a war hero.'”

Maher then talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power before Stone pressed Maher to explain what he thinks happened in the 2000 election. Maher said “they stopped the vote” and noted Jeb Bush was governor of the contested state of Florida at the time. Maher said there could have been “shenanigans,” just as there likely was in the Nixon-Kennedy race.

“Well, I don’t know the facts,” Stone replied. “And I think I would trust the accountants more than the politicians. And I’d like to know what the accountants, the guys who vote, who know the most about votes, who do the Electoral Commission’s, you know, it just I can’t take Biden’s word for it on anything.”

“It’s not his word, it’s the electoral commission!” Maher shot back, adding that Trump-affiliates called it a safe election.

“Really? I don’t know about that,” Stone said, skeptical. The duo then spoke about the media’s role in trashing Trump.