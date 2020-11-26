Here Is What You Missed From Pennsylvania’s State Senate Hearing On The Election

The Pennsylvania State Senate held a hearing before a Republican committee Wednesday about the election and voter fraud allegations.

“Each state shall appoint in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct,” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, said, “a number of electors.”

“It’s the state legislature that controls this process,” he said. “It’s your power.” (RELATED: Trump Says Giuliani’s Election Efforts Will Be His ‘Crowning Achievement’ During Surprise Phone Call Into Pennsylvania Senate Hearing)

President Donald Trump also called into the hearing from the Oval Office.

“This was an election that we won easily,” Trump said. “The election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country and this election has to be turned around.”

The hearing also included witnesses from throughout Pennsylvania who alleged voter fraud and election irregularities. (RELATED: ‘Enough To Overturn Any Election’ – Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference Laying Out Their Evidence Of Voter Fraud)

Despite these allegations, no widespread voter fraud has been proven.

