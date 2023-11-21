‘I’m Not Going To Tell You’: Biden Flashes Massive Smile After Refusing To Give Reporter Hostage Update

President Joe Biden flashed a giant smile Tuesday after he refused to give a reporter an update on the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during their war with Israel.

Biden opened his meeting on the progress of countering the flow of fentanyl into the United States by noting that the United States, Israel and Hamas were “very close” to reaching a deal to bring some “hostages home very soon.” The president refused to give more of an update on the status of the deal after a reporter pressed the president following the meeting. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Own Staffers Turn On President, Accuse Him Of ‘Spreading Misinformation’: REPORT)

“Mr. President, do you have any sense of how many Americans will be released?” a reporter asked.

“Plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I’m not gonna tell you,” Biden said as he grinned widely.

The U.S. has reportedly negotiated a deal between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting for several days to free Hostages from Gaza, three current U.S. officials and a former U.S. official with knowledge of the talks told Politico. Those involved in the conversations expect the announcement on the deal to come as soon as Tuesday, though noted that these types of negotiations can fall through, Politico reported.

As of Nov. 14, at least nine Americans were missing following Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel. When asked to give a message to the families of the hostages stuck in Gaza, Biden said “we’re coming.”

“Mr. President, can you address the hostages directly and give them a message of hope and resilience in these troubling times?” a reporter asked the president after his address on the “climate crisis.”

“Yes, I can. I’ve been talking [inaudible] with people involved every single day. I believe it is going to happen but I don’t want to give any detail,” Biden said.

“What’s your message for the families?” the reporter responded.

“Hang in there. We’re coming,” Biden said before exiting the room.