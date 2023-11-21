One Dead, 10 Hospitalized As Listeria Spreads Across Seven States Due To Contaminated Fruit

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a series of alerts in November after a listeria outbreak killed one and hospitalized 10 across seven states.

HMC Farms originally issued the national recall, which was focused on peaches, plums and nectarines sold between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and May 1 and November 15, 2023, according to the FDA. The listeria-contaminated products were sold in stores across the country and were “conventionally grown.” This means these fruit items definitely contain other types of inorganic material, such as pesticides and other chemicals.

At least one person has died and another 10 have been hospitalized across seven states thanks to the contamination, according to the CDC. One woman went into preterm labor. The actual number of cases is likely significantly higher, since some will recover from the illness without any need for medical care.

Be careful with the soft serve https://t.co/vUl6MOTnMJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2023

Those who may have purchased the fruit and stored it in their freezers should discard it immediately, according to the FDA. Laboratory data of sick people’s bacteria showed a very close genetic relationship, suggesting the outbreak came from the same source. (RELATED: Grocery Item Sickens 73 People Across 22 States)

Listeria can cause fatal infections in children, the elderly and the unborn, as well as food poisoning symptoms in otherwise healthy individuals. This is one of several listeria outbreaks in the U.S. in 2023.