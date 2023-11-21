CNN’s John King Says Point Blank That ‘The President … Is In Trouble’ After New Poll Data Comes Out

CNN’s John King warned Tuesday that President Joe Biden is “in trouble” in states like Michigan and among college-age voters over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

A lot of young Americans feel Biden is not being tough enough on Israel and should support calls for a ceasefire, King said.

“What about in a state like Michigan, I mean, Rashida Tlaib … has been the most outspoken, going as far as to say ‘voters, Democrats, will not forget, Mr. President, if you don’t call for a cease fire.’ You went there. And you talked to especially young voters. College students,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’: CNN’s Data Reporter Stunned At New Poll Showing Worrisome News For Biden)

“I was in Tlaib’s district for part of the trip, two college campuses, one in Detroit, one up in Ann Arbor, then in her district, which overlaps Dearborn, there are more than 200,000 Arab-Americans in Michigan … they voted overwhelmingly for President Biden. If you pick up The Arab-American News right now, the newspaper on the front page are Arab Americans who voted Biden holding placards saying ‘Abandon Biden.’ So among Arab-American voters critical in Michigan, and look at this on college campuses, the president, at the moment, is in trouble.”

A Quinnipiac poll found Democrats under the age of 35 tend to have less favorable views toward Israel and Biden’s handling of the conflict compared to those 65 and older. The poll found 52% of those under the age of 35 believe it is not in the United States’ best interest to support Israel and just 21% of Democrats under the age of 35 believe it is wise to financially support Israel.

Biden is also facing threats from the National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio, to withhold their support if Biden does not advocate for a ceasefire.