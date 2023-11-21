House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Top Prosecutor In Hunter Biden Probe

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed a top prosecutor in Special Counsel David Weiss’ Hunter Biden probe on Tuesday.

House Judiciary Chairman and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf Tuesday notifying her that she is required to come before the committee for a deposition Dec. 7, according to the letter. Jordan said the committee was seeking Wolf’s testimony because her “critical role” in the Hunter Biden investigation can help advance the committee’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“As a part of its investigations, the Committee has determined that it requires your testimony because you have first-hand knowledge of the Department’s criminal inquiry of Hunter Biden,” Jordan wrote. “In light of the Department’s refusal to make you available for a voluntary transcribed interview, we have no choice but to compel your testimony at a deposition.”

Jordan wrote that information available to the committee indicates Wolf was “responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol” in the Hunter Biden probe, including objecting to the execution of a search warrant on Hunter Biden’s storage unit, barring investigators from interviewing Hunter Biden’s children or following up on “criminal campaign finance violations” and telling investigators to remove references to President Biden from a search warrant, according to the letter. (RELATED: Meet The US Attorney Who Allegedly Covered For Hunter Biden)

Breaking: House Judiciary has subpoenaed Lesley Wolf, a deputy to Special Counsel David Weiss who helped oversee the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/tyK8sqsH4m — 𝚁𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 𝙱𝚎𝚒𝚝𝚜𝚌𝚑 (@RebeccaBeitsch) November 21, 2023

“[A]s part of the impeachment inquiry, the Committee is investigating whether President Biden ‘abuse[d] his power as President to impede, obstruct, or otherwise hinder investigations (including Congressional investigations) or the prosecution of Hunter Biden,'” Jordan wrote. “Given your critical role you played in the investigation of Hunter Biden, you are uniquely situated to shed light on whether President Biden played any role in the Department’sinvestigation and whether he attempted, in any way, to directly or indirectly obstruct either that investigation or our investigation.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

