REPORT: Putin Pardoned Satanist Cannibal Murderer So He Could Go Fight In Ukraine

A Russian man sentenced for Satanic ritualistic killings and cannibalism was reportedly pardoned by President Vladimir Putin to participate in the war in Ukraine, according to Newsweek and 76.ru.

Nikolai Ogolobyak, 33, a self-confessed member of a Satanist sect, according to 76.ru, was sentenced in July 2010 for murder, robbery, and desecrating a corpse. The crimes, committed in 2008, involved the sect members frying and consuming the organs of their victims, Newsweek reported.

Russia has been actively recruiting prisoners for its military operations in Ukraine, according to Newsweek.

Ogolobyak’s father confirmed to 76.ru that his son served six months with the “Storm Z” unit, a group involved in frontline operations in Ukraine. After reportedly sustaining a serious injury, Ogolobyak is now considered disabled and unlikely to return to the battlefield. He reportedly returned to his home in Yaroslavl, near Moscow, in early November and is currently living with his mother, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: ‘Outright Satanism’: Putin Goes On Lengthy Rant Condemning The West Over ‘Apartheid’, Child Sex Changes)

Putin pardoned satanist Nikolai Ogolobyak, who violently murdered teenagers in Russia 15 years ago. He severed their body parts, cut out their hearts, cried, and ate. It was a part of the ritual. He spent 6 months killing civilians in Ukraine, and now he’s home as a free man and… pic.twitter.com/4YbBv4hf8g — Victoria (@victoriaslog) November 21, 2023

The Satanist sect, formed in 2006 by 15-year-old Konstantin Klyk Baranov, engaged in “bloody rituals” that started with animal sacrifices, the outlet noted. In 2008, eight sect members murdered and dismembered four college students in Yaroslavl. The sect’s newcomers then reportedly washed themselves in the victims’ blood and consumed their hearts and tongues, according to 76.ru.

The perpetrators received prison sentences ranging from eight to 20 years, with Ogolobyak receiving the maximum sentence which would have only seen him released in 2030, Newsweek noted.