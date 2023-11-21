500 People Reported A ‘Fleet’ Of UFOs Over One Small US Town. Now It’s Their Legacy

Missouri State Rep. Chris Dinkins officially named the town of Piedmont its “UFO Capital” back in August. And the reason why is actually kind of terrifying.

Seemingly hundreds of Piedmont’s residents have seen UFOs floating around over the years, according to KSDK.

“My grandpa loved to spin a tall tale about things he saw,” Piedmont’s Chamber of Commerce executive director, Sara Phillips, told the outlet. It all started back in 1973, when more than 500 people called local law enforcement to report a “fleet” of alien spaceships flying over their homes.

“One resident said that if they had to estimate half the residents had seen something in the sky. Clearwater Lake becomes kind of the epicenter of this,” said State Historical Society of Missouri member Sean Rost. “There are people reporting seeing lights above the water. There are people seeing lights under the water.”

The FBI and the military were called in to deal with the situation and to explain the situation to locals. But, to date, no firm explanation has even been provided. (RELATED: Multiple People Believe They Saw A UFO Over One State, And No One Has Debunked It Yet)

To mark the 50th anniversary of the event, House Bill 1261 officially designates Piedmont as the “UFO Capital of Missouri.” The bill was sponsored by State Rep. Chris Dinkins in the hopes it’ll attract more tourists to spot the lights that apparently still fly over the tiny little town.