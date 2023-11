TikTokers posted videos sympathizing with the thoughts of Osama Bin Laden. These dummies are reading “A Letter to America” and agreeing with Bin Laden.

People will try to explain why my generation is sympathetic to Bin Laden, but the real answer is simple. Let’s talk about it.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Ben Shapiro Destroys Candace Owens)