ROOKE: This Thanksgiving, Americans Should Celebrate The One Surprising Thing Biden Is Doing Right

In honor of President Abraham Lincoln, who declared the first official national celebration of Thanksgiving during the Civil War in hopes it would bring our fractured country together, Americans should be thankful we live under a Biden presidency.

Nothing and no one in the last three years has successfully united the Union under one cause like President Joe Biden.

The U.S. is struggling. It’s the most expensive Thanksgiving in our nation’s history. The constant rise of consumer prices is burying already fragile middle and lower-income families. Societal tension threatens to boil over as people’s savings accounts continue to dwindle, and they rely even more on credit cards to keep their families afloat as our nation heads into another contentious election season.

We should welcome it.

“The best way out is always through. And I agree to that, or in so far as that I can see no way out but through,” poet Robert Frost famously wrote in “A Servant to Servants.”

Over the next 12 months, the United States will be tested with everything the Democratic Party has to offer in an attempt to keep their elderly president in power. Americans have to find a way through it because the only option is to give our country over to people who hate her and would rather see her destroyed than bountiful. (ROOKE: Hey, KJP! Here’s All The Evidence You Can’t Seem To Find On Your Boss)

Luckily, Biden can’t help but give conservatives more than enough ammunition to keep the fires of change in the hearts of even his most arduous supporters. In January 2022, far-left actor Michael Rapaport, who is best known now for his anti-Trump rants on social media, filmed a man allegedly robbing his local Rite Aid.

What did I just witness? Dude went straight shopping pic.twitter.com/0vQRCpGsVv — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 25, 2022

“I’m looking at this sh*t. This motherf**ker! This dude! I can’t believe I’m seeing this sh*t,” Rapaport said as he recorded a man filling his bags with merchandise and walking out of the store uninhibited.

A year later, it seems Rapaport has finally had enough of living in Biden’s America. Rapaport is so fed up with life under Biden that the man — who looks, to the objective observer, like someone with an unhealthy negative obsession with Trump — is saying voting for him is “on the table.”

“If it comes down to pig d*ck Donald Trump and smokin’ Joe Biden. I’m sorry, I am sorry – voting for pig d*ck Donald Trump is on the table,” Rapaport stated. “Im sorry! Im f*cking – I’ll still call him slob d*ck Donald Trump, pig d*ck Donald Trump, and all that. But we need to get this whole f*cking situation under control.”

“But when I’m seein motherf*ckers in New York City climb in public in front of crowds of people – rip down UN flag, rip down Israeli flags, rip down American flags on Veterans Day. When the economy is the way the economy is. When I’m paying f*cking mortgage up the – I mean I’m getting – forget a colonoscopy! You don’t need to get a colposcopy. Go buy a house!”

If you can get through all the cursing and other vulgarities, you can see there is an admission that is important for progressives to make if conservatives hope to build enough momentum to win back the White House in 2024. The admission that all the chaos and fear people feel is caused directly by the policies enacted by Biden and the Democratic Party. (ROOKE: The Culprit For Civilizational Decline Isn’t Even In This Viral Video Of The Stolen Halloween Candy)

The Republican who wins the GOP Primary will need an American populace so starved for policies that raise Americans out of their despair that even the loud-mouthed anti-MAGA goons in the Democratic Party will be willing to vote for the Republican ticket.

The GOP should be selling this as a great awakening.

Our streets are filled with fear. People feel poor down to their bones, and millions of parents are staring down the barrel of Christmas with no money left over for stockings. Biden is objectively bad in all areas.

Be thankful his incompetency exposed to the American people that the emperor has no clothes.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.