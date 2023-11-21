Transgender Athlete Who Allegedly Broke Woman’s Knee Threatens Lawsuit: REPORT

The ladies have spoken!

Francesca Needham, who is an English transgender soccer player, allegedly broke a woman’s knee during a shot in a game.

With the circumstances being what they are, other teams around the female league are outright refusing to play against Needham, who not only recently quit because of the drama, but is now threatening a lawsuit over apparent discrimination.

To simplify it: A biological male who now identifies as a female allegedly smashed a woman’s knee and broke it, and now that other women don’t want to play with Needham on the pitch, Needham is playing the ‘boohoo’ victim with a completely illogical lawsuit.

Welcome to 2023 (almost 2024), ladies and gentlemen. (RELATED: Georgia High School Reportedly Axes Head Football Coach After Pastor Baptized 20 Players Post-Practice)

Taking place in the Sheffield women’s soccer league, at least four clubs have laid down boycotts against the Rossington Ladies squad after Needham allegedly broke a woman opponent’s knee, according to The Telegraph.

On the team’s official Facebook, Needham issued a comment to announce the move to “step down from playing football for the foreseeable future,” and also hinted at a possible lawsuit.

“As some of you may have heard, Rossington Main Ladies FC has faced challenges from teams unwilling to play against us while I am on the field,” read Needham’s statement, per the Daily Mail.

“This unfortunate circumstance has prompted me to investigate pursuing a case of discrimination, as I believe it represents a breach of the code of conduct regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as safeguarding of adults in football established by both the Football Association and the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League.”

Male footballer Francesca Needham has quit a women’s football team and threatened to sue for discrimination because females refused to play against him. Francesca recently caused a female player’s knee to break when she blocked a shot from him. He argues he was given clearance by… pic.twitter.com/xMH6CQFCvw — Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) November 20, 2023

Get over it, Francesca! The ladies have no interest in being on the soccer pitch with you!