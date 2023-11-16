Georgia High School Reportedly Axes Head Football Coach After Pastor Baptized 20 Players Post-Practice

Well, well, well … what kind of scandal do we have brewing here?

A Georgia high school football coach has been nixed, and with some serious questions attached to their decision.

Dr. Kristen Waters — who is the Tattnall County superintendent — gave confirmation that head coach Isaac Ferrell is no longer ahead of the Tattnall County High School football program, Channel 2 Action News reported Nov. 15. However, Ferrell is still employed at the school as a teacher, according to a statement sent to the outlet.

The school’s choice to nix Ferrell as the head football coach is seemingly a result of a Nov. 3 incident that allegedly occurred while the team was on the road, although school officials didn’t clarify why exactly he was removed from his post. (RELATED: So Dumb: Ferris State Head Coach Tony Annese Suspended For Letting Players Smoke Cigars After Winning National Title)

The news comes only weeks after the program was hammered with criticism (probably a bunch of loony lefty “parents”) after 20 players were baptized following a practice in October.

Tattnall County Football posted on social media that a local pastor had baptized the players.

“20 young men made the decision to go #ALLIN with Christ!! Show them some support,” the post reads.

High school football coach fired after players baptized https://t.co/wX0ZKCTLIR pic.twitter.com/uOlyRSahWw — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 15, 2023

Obviously, we don’t know for sure why the football coach was axed, but come on … I think we all know what happened here.

Quite honestly, I hope the players tell the school to screw off and protest for their coach. Get this man’s job back!