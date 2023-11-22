American Pedophile Mysteriously Freed Early From 50-Year Prison Sentence Faces Fresh Child-Sex Charges

An American convicted of sexual activity with a minor in both the U.S. and Kenya was charged with sexual activity with minors in Kenya only about a year after his release from prison, the Associated Press reported.

Terry Ray Krieger, 68, was arrested Nov. 10 and arraigned Tuesday in Mavoko County Law Courts outside Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, the AP reported. He faces 11 counts in two cases of alleged sexual assaults of a three-year-old child and an eight-year-old child between Oct. 1 and Nov. 8, Citizen TV Kenya reported. He was also charged with being in “Kenya illegally, child pornography, benefitting from child prostitution, promoting a sexual offense with a child, and child abuse,” Citizen TV Kenya reported.

Krieger denied the charges, saying, “They’re accusing me of something I did not do,” according to Citizen TV Kenya.

Prosecutors opposed his bail application on the grounds of his previous conviction for child pornography in 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison but served only eight years before being released last November, Citizen TV Kenya reported.

“He shows no remorse, he’s a flight risk. Your Honour, he’s safe in custody, rather than being exposed to civilians,” prosecutor Caroline Mueni told the court.

Paedophile in court: American paedophile charged with defilement in Mavoko. Terry Ray Krieger was sentenced to 50 years in 2014. Prosecution opposes release of suspect on bail. 68-year-old to know fate of bail application next week #TheExplainer @SamGituku pic.twitter.com/A55YafOhAb — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 21, 2023

Krieger also allegedly took photographs and videos of the alleged sexual assaults, Citizen TV Kenya reported. (RELATED: Former Mayor Of DC Suburb Gets 30 Years For Child Porn)

“I’ve been married to a Kenyan for 15 years … I surrendered my passport in 2014. It has since expired,” Krieger told the court, according to Citizen TV Kenya.

Krieger’s trial will reportedly begin Feb. 22, 2024, the outlet noted.

Krieger, a Michigander, was convicted in the U.S. in 1992 of sexual conduct with a minor and jailed for three years, the Associated Press reported.