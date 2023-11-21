Police Arrest Father After He Allegedly Squeezed His 4-Month-Old Baby So Hard He Broke His Ribs

Police arrested 19-year-old Damon Eugene Soles, Jr. of Georgia after he allegedly squeezed his son so hard, the child’s ribs broke, WEIS Radio reported Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place Nov. 1 at their residence, according to WEIS. Soles’ alleged actions reportedly resulted in the baby needing to be hospitalized, and the baby reportedly suffered medical complications due to his broken ribs. (RELATED: Parents Charged In Death Of Baby After Father Allegedly Put Alcohol In Child’s Bottle)

As of now, there has been no public release of information regarding the current health status of the child, according to WSB-TV. The toddler’s father has reportedly been charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children and Aggravated Battery, both felony counts.

He is now detained at the Floyd County Jail, per WEIS Radio.

In a series of events highlighting the issue of child cruelty, police arrested a man from Milwaukee for allegedly killing a toddler in June. Davon Chapman is facing charges following the fatal shooting of a one-year-old girl, Zy’Aire Nevels. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Chapman was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police arrested a mother on charges linked to her daughter’s death in July. The body of her seven-year-old daughter was reportedly discovered in a state of decay inside a closet. The mother faces charges of felony murder and second-degree cruelty, DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said in a news release.

Law enforcement also arrested a couple from Louisiana on allegations of child abuse in April. The couple allegedly punched their three-year-old son in the face and subsequently sent him to daycare with makeup concealing his black eye, according to WAFB.