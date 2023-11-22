Cricket Council Bans Biological Men From Women’s International Matches

New regulations from the International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibit “transgender women” from participating in international cricket matches.

The ICC says its “priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.” The governing body decided to ban transgender women from playing the sport based on science and a nine-month consultation period, according to The Guardian.

BREAKING: The International Cricket Council bans transgender women from women’s cricket following a 9 month consultationhttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/PqIXy7rzuU — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 21, 2023

Canadian transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey retired from the sport following the news that transgenders will no longer be allowed to play, according to Reuters. In September, McGahey became the world’s first transgender cricketer, according to the BBC.

“Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.

While this decision affects the international cricket scene, it will not affect individual national cricket governing bodies, according to Sky News. The England and Wales Cricket Board stands firm on the idea that transgender individuals should be accepted into the sport. (RELATED: Transgender Athlete Who Allegedly Broke Woman’s Knee Threatens Lawsuit Because Other Females Refuse To Play With Her)

“We continue to review our transgender policy, considering inclusivity, safety and fairness, and will consider these new ICC regulations as part of this work,” an ECB spokesperson told Sky News.

The ICC will review the decision within two years, according to the outlet.