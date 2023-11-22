House Ethics Committee Declines To Investigate Jamaal Bowman For Pulling Down Fire Alarm

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday it will not be opening an investigation into Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm that delayed a House vote.

A majority of the House Ethics Committee members did not agree to establish an Investigative Subcommittee (ISC) or report to the House on Bowman’s conduct, the committee said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Group Adds New Evidence To Jamaal Bowman Ethics Complaint)

“Pursuant to Committee Rule 10(a), establishment of an ISC and a report to the House regarding the conduct of a Member both require an affirmative vote of a majority of the Members of the Committee. A majority of the Members of the Committee did not agree to establish an ISC or report to the House regarding Representative Bowman’s conduct,” the committee said in a press release.

The D.C. Attorney General charged Bowman with a misdemeanor in October for pulling the fire alarm ahead of a House vote on a temporary government funding package to prevent a government shutdown. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor and must write an apology letter to the Capitol police.

The New York Democrat blamed emergency exit signs for his decision to pull the fire alarm in the Cannon office building. Footage emerged in late October showing Bowman took down the signs before pulling the fire alarm and did not attempt to open the exit door afterwards.