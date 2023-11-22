Jewish House Democrat Quits Progressive Caucus Over Israel Stance

Jewish Democratic Florida Rep. Lois Frankel has quit the Congressional Progressive Caucus over their stance on Israel, according to The Intercept.

Frankel had reportedly been considering leaving the caucus over what she saw as an anti-Israel stance by the group, and was one of six progressive caucus members who voted earlier this month to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over “false narratives” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, The Intercept reported. Frankel’s office confirmed The Intercept’s reporting to Axios. (RELATED: ‘No Excuse’: More Than 300 Ivy League Faculty Members Sign Open Letter Condemning Columbia’s ‘Antisemitic Incidents’)

“I stand with Israel and strongly oppose any misleading, misinformed, and hateful statements toward Israel made by some Members of Congress,” she tweeted on Nov. 3. She also voted to censure Tlaib “for antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex,” the Office of the House Clerk noted.

Frankel has a composite progressive voting record of 96 percent, according to Progressive Punch. The Congressional Progressive Caucus numbers some 100 members out of the 212 House Democrats, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

“I am horrified and outraged at the news of Hamas’s hateful and deadly attack on the Israeli people, including the murder and kidnapping of children,” Frankel said in a press release about the Oct. 7 attack. “No question, I stand firmly with Israel. Terrorism is unacceptable.”

Frankel also supported a recent hostage deal reached between Israel and Hamas.