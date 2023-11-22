George Soros Sent $5 Million To Legal Group Founded By Democrat Lawyer Behind Discredited Steele Dossier

A legal fund founded by prominent Democratic party attorney Marc Elias hauled in $5 million from left-wing billionaire George Soros’ philanthropic arm last year.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) gave $5 million in 2022 to the nonprofit Hopewell Fund to give to the Democracy Docket Legal Fund (DDLF), a left-wing legal group founded by Elias, OSF disclosed on its website. (RELATED: Liberal Dark Money Juggernaut Funneled Over $60 Million To Groups Mobilizing Voters In 2022)

🚨🚨🚨 Marc Elias and his Democracy Docket Legal Fund got $5 MILLION from George Soros funneled through the Arabella Advisors network in 2022. Marc was one of the lawyers involved in the infamous Steele dossier and now spends his time suing to help Democrats win elections. pic.twitter.com/AefH0SfdpO — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) November 22, 2023

The OSF disclosure was first identified by the Capital Research Center. OSF gave the DDLF an identical grant in 2020 through the Hopewell Fund, its website discloses.

Elias created the DDLF in 2020 at the same time he launched the Democracy Docket, a media platform and election litigation organization, Fox News reported. Elias also launched the Elias Law Group in 2021 when he departed from international law firm Perkins Coie LLP.

“George Soros is the Left’s biggest donor, Marc Elias is the Left’s most notorious lawyer, and Arabella Advisors is the Left’s biggest dark money network, and all three have deep financial ties to the Democratic Party,” Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, told the Daily Caller.

“It is unbelievable that the IRS allows this type of activity under the guise of tax-exempt charitable activity.”

Elias infamously funded the Steele Dossier when he worked for Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential campaign.

The debunked Steele Dossier was central to claims of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation found no collusion between Trump and the Russians after a nearly two year long probe.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign were fined by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in 2022 for misclassifying the dossier funding, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Elias and the DNC parted ways in April because of “strategic differences” after he worked for the party for more than a decade, Punchbowl News first reported.

Elias worked with Democratic congressional candidate Rita Hart in 2021 to attempt to overturn Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks’ narrow victory. He was also sanctioned by a federal appeals court in 2021 for “misleading” filings during a legal dispute over a Texas voting law, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Hopewell Fund is part of a network of left-wing nonprofits overseen by Arabella Advisors, a Democratic consulting firm run by former Clinton advisor Eric Kessler.

“The Hopewell Fund is one of the nonprofit ‘sister’ funds that makes up the Arabella Advisors network. The Democracy Docket legal fund is what is known as a ‘fiscally sponsored project’ of Hopewell which allows the group to avoid making any public disclosures of its finances or activities,” Thayer added.

“It’s an arrangement meant to obscure and conceal when carried out for as long as the Democracy Docket has been under Hopewell’s wing. Most fiscally sponsored project eventually spin-off into their own separate entity after the incubation period is over, but Elias and the Democracy Docket seem to prefer the shadows.”