The Nickname Of Bob Menendez’s Attorney In Bribery Lawsuit Is Golden

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s attorney for his bribery lawsuit was revealed Tuesday, and his nickname is golden.

Menendez hired Robert “Gold Bars” Luskin as his legal representative in the lawsuit, a filing dated Nov. 17 said, according to Mediaite. The senator, his wife and three associates pleaded not guilty to receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in the form of cash, a convertible and gold bars. Menendez also pleaded not guilty to using his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to benefit the Egyptian government.

Strangely enough, Sen. Bob Menendez’s new lawyer has his own scandal involving gold bars.https://t.co/eyOPOjjOyS

After accepting 500,000$ in gold bars for representing former coin dealer Stephen Saccoccia, Luskin earned his nickname. A judge sentenced Saccoccia to 660 years over a money laundering scheme involving Colombian drug cartels, Mediaite reported.

Menendez was indicted on bribery offenses in the Southern District of New York in September. The senator was accused of acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan in October.

“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez said soon after his initial indictment. (RELATED: New Jersey First Lady Launches Primary Challenge To Indicted Sen. Bob Menendez)

In 2015, the New Jersey Democrat was also indicted on bribery charges. After the Supreme Court significantly narrowed the scope of anti-bribery law, a judge tossed out several counts against Menendez in 2018, according to Mediaite. The Department of Justice (DOJ) then dropped the case.