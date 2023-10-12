Bob Menendez Accused Of Acting As Foreign Agent By Federal Grand Jury

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was accused Thursday of acting as a foreign agent, according to a superseding indictment filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

The new charge in the superseding indictment is a conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent, in this case, for Egypt. Menendez is accused of acting on behalf of Egypt, passing on non-public information and doing favors for their government in exchange for bribes.

Menendez once claimed former President Donald Trump was a foreign agent on behalf of Russia. Federal prosecutors have now accused Menendez of being a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

In September, Menendez and his wife were indicted on bribery offenses in the Southern District of New York. (RELATED: Bob Menendez And Wife Indicted On Bribery Offenses)

Per that indictment, “Over $480,000 in cash — much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe — was discovered in the home.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Bob Menendez Indictment Was A Scheduled Attack Over Relationship With Dems, Biden)

The Menendez indictment also says Menendez, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive U.S. Government information” to Egypt.

Menendez denied those allegations in a statement shortly after the press conference.

The Caller contacted Menendez’s office about the latest indictment, to which they did not immediately respond.