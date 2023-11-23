New York City Mayor Eric Adams Accused Of Sexual Assault

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexual assault in a legal filing late Wednesday in the state Supreme Court of Manhattan.

The plaintiff, who remains anonymous, accused Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993 and did not reveal any details about the alleged incident in the three-paged filing, according to the Messenger. The document also names the New York Police Department and the Guardian Association as defendants.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons reads.

A spokesperson at the Big Apple’s City Hall said Adams does “not recall” ever meeting the woman making these allegations, the Messenger reported.

The summons was filed under The Adult Survivors Act, a law that went into effect in November 2022 to give individuals a one-year window to file lawsuits about alleged sexual assault incidents that may have been restricted by the statute of limitations. The law expires on November 23, 2023.

Adams is currently facing more legal trouble since the FBI raided the home of his campaign’s chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, to investigate whether they accepted illegal donations from Turkey. An FBI agent from the public corruption squad questioned Suggs during the raid but did not take her into custody. (RELATED: White House Brushes Off Rumors It Disinvited Eric Adams Amid Fundraising Investigation)

During the following day, agents inquired the mayor’s cellphones and iPad after approaching him on the street in New York, according to The New York Times.

Donations appeared to have been received by a construction company in Brooklyn known as KSK Construction Group, whose employees donated $14,000 to his 2021 campaign, and Bay Atlantic University, a Turkish-owned institution in Washington, D.C., which has been affiliated with Adams for several years.