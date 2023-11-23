New Footage Shows Speeding Car Flying Through The Air, Crashing And Exploding At Northern Border

New video footage of Wednesday’s explosion at the U.S.-Canada border shows the vehicle launching into the air before bursting into flames.

Two individuals were killed in the explosion caused by a crash at the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which spans the Niagara River, according to Al Jazeera. The FBI said that “no terrorism nexus was identified,” per the outlet.

The new footage released by Customs and Border Protection shows the vehicle traveling at reckless speeds before ramping off an unseen object and flying through the air for a considerable distance.

CBP is working closely with @FBI, federal, state & local partners in response to a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge which remains closed. Out of abundance of caution, CBP temporarily suspended inbound/outbound traffic at 3 other Buffalo crossings that have since reopened. pic.twitter.com/pTXyUsavRB — CBP (@CBP) November 22, 2023

Subsequent security footage shows the vehicle exploding into flames. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating the incident, according to TMZ.

The two people killed in the car crash were a couple who were apparently on their way to a KISS concert in Toronto, per TMZ. When they learned the concert was canceled they allegedly decided to go to a casino in the US instead. The incident occurred on their way back from the casino, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Cop Using Taser Repeatedly On Teen Panicking After Car Crash)

A border patrol official sustained minor injuries due to the incident and has since been released from the hospital, according to Al Jazeera.

The FBI’s investigation into the incident proved there were no explosives in the car, per the outlet.