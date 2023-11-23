Protesters Glue Themselves To Street In Attempt To Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

A small protest disrupted New York City’s 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, with demonstrators demanding action on climate and the “liberation” of Palestine.

Around 30 protesters jumped over barricades into the street where the parade was occurring and reportedly glued themselves to the street, ABC 7 noted. (RELATED: Jewish House Democrat Quits Progressive Caucus Over Israel Stance)

The disruption proved to be temporary as police arrested the protesters and the parade continued around the police activity, the outlet reported.

Video showed the demonstrators covered in red liquid and wearing white jumpsuits with various words — including “capitalism,” “racism” and “consumerism” — written across them.

The protest was organized by direct action group Seven Circles Alliance, which claimed in a statement that “[a] free Palestine and the liberation and decolonization of all people, everywhere is deeply linked with the climate movement.”

“If the powers of the West are unabashedly supporting genocide and ethnic cleansing, it is crystal clear that they will not budge an inch in addressing climate breakdown and preventing societal collapse,” the statement continued, per Newsweek.

The outlet also noted that, in a separate incident, someone on a float organized by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe displayed a Palestinian flag during the parade.

“They are glued!” – Protesters SHUT DOWN Macy’s Parade route by GLUING THEMSELVES to the ground, demanding “Liberation for Palestine and Climate” as crowds shout “Booooo!” – ARRESTED #Thanksgiving #MacysParade Video by Ken Lopez Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/QlKUfq9F8A — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 23, 2023

This year marked the 97th annual parade sponsored by Macy’s, NY 1 reported.

“There are about 8,000 volunteers and performers. We have 16 featured giant balloons. There are 32 novelty and heritage balloons, 26 floats, 800 clowns, 1,500 dancers, 1,500 cheerleaders and, of course, the one and only Santa Claus,” Orlando Veras, a representative of Macy’s, told the outlet, describing this year’s event.