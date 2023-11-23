Qatar Announces Date Of Israel-Hamas Temporary Ceasefire, Hostage Release

A Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that a four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas will began 7:00 a.m. local time on Friday, according to Axios.

The temporary pause will see the release of a group of 50 hostages, including women and children. In exchange, Israel will release 150 Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons on convictions of attempted murder, violence, throwing stones and “harming regional security,” according to CNN.

A majority of the eligible Palestinian prisoners are males between the ages of 16 and 18, while approximately 33 women are also eligible for release, CNN reported. (RELATED: Family Members Of Hostages Wait Anxiously After Hamas Agrees To Their Release)

More on the breaking news below The pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas will begin at 7 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) tomorrow morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement today. https://t.co/jJcAoU7duY — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 23, 2023

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Israel has received a list of which hostages are expected to be released, according to Axios.

“The list is being verified and the families are being notified,” the office said, per the outlet.

Israel will extend the pause in exchange for each 10 additional hostages released, Axios noted.

“We know Hamas are holding at least 70-80 women and children and that we can get all of them,” one Israeli official said, according to the outlet.

Hamas terrorists kidnapped more than 240 people during the Oct. 7 attack and has released four hostages so far, Axios reported. Two others have been found dead.